RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Application Process Begins, Check Steps To Apply

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated the application process for School Lecturer Recruitment on November 5, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to register is December 4, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,202 lecturer positions.

RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the RPSC website

Step 2. Find the "RPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024" application on the homepage and click on it

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Provide personal details as requested

Step 5. Make the payment and submit the application

Step 6. Take a hard copy of your application form

The recruitment will be conducted for 24 subjects, including Hindi, English, Rajasthani, Punjabi, Urdu, and History. For detailed, subject-wise information on available positions, please refer to the official notification.

Exam Pattern

The examination will have a total score of 450 marks, divided into two papers:

Paper I will be worth 150 marks, with a duration of 1.5 hours

Paper II will be worth 300 marks, with a duration of 3 hours

Both papers will consist of multiple-choice questions, and negative marking will apply. For each incorrect answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

Syllabus

PAPER-I: General Studies

History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on the Indian National Movement

Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test (Hindi and English)

Current Affairs

General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan

Educational Psychology, Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009

PAPER-II: Knowledge of Subject Concerned

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level

Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching and Learning