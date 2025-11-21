UN Remains "Indispensable" Despite Gaza, Ukraine "Failures": Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday underscored the continued relevance of the United Nations in global affairs, noting that despite its "failures" over Gaza and Ukraine, the world body remains crucial and must evolve into a more representative and effective institution as nations confront increasingly complex challenges that demand collective action.

While speaking at the 15th Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture in Cape Town, Tharoor, who earlier served as the UN undersecretary-general, noted that stepping back from the UN would amount to giving up the common principles that unite the global community.

"As someone who served the UN for three decades from 1978-2007, I witnessed first-hand its evolution from a Cold War battleground to a post-Cold War laboratory of global cooperation," he said, recounting his involvement in various humanitarian and peace-related initiatives.

He recalled seeing the organisation "falter in Rwanda" and "rise to the occasion in Timor-Leste and Namibia", while working relentlessly to "feed the hungry, shelter the displaced and give voice to the voiceless."

He noted that criticism of the UN's shortcomings does not diminish its importance. "Today, when people decry its failures over Gaza and Ukraine, I acknowledge again that the UN is not perfect nor was it ever meant to be, and yet it remains indispensable," he said.

Tharoor stressed that the institution continues to be meaningful, whether for displaced communities seeking refuge, peacekeepers stationed in conflict zones, or diplomats negotiating ceasefires.

He described the UN as "an indispensable symbol of not perfection but of possibility" and quoted Dag Hammarskjold's remark that it "was not meant to take mankind to heaven but to save humanity from hell."

Marking the UN's recent 80th year, he said the body must renew itself to stay relevant. He argued that its legitimacy rests on the understanding that "in an interconnected world, no nation is truly sovereign unless all are," adding that this is the time for "that moral reimagination of the UN."

Shifting to interfaith harmony, Tharoor referenced the ideas of Swami Vivekananda. "I am a Hindu and I learn from the great preacher Swami Vivekananda... that Hinduism stands for both tolerance and universal acceptance," he said.

He pointed out Vivekananda's critique of tolerance as "a patronising idea", noting his call to "replace tolerance with acceptance" captured in the principle of "I will respect your truth, please respect my truth."

He said the concept behind "Sarva dharma sambhav" remains central to peaceful coexistence, though religious thinking is often narrowed into identity politics despite its original intention of binding people together.

Reflecting on Archbishop Desmond Tutu's legacy, Tharoor said the late leader's message urged societies to reject the notion that they must choose between peace and justice.

He encouraged listening to the stories of survivors, confronting structures that create inequality, and working towards inclusion.

Highlighting the crises facing the world, including conflict, displacement, climate emergencies and rising intolerance, he said giving in to despair is not an option.

Wrapping up his speech, Tharoor called on people to be "the builders of bridges, the architects of inclusiveness, the healers of wounds, the promoters of hope," and to keep alive "the flickering flame of hope and faith even in the midst of intensifying darkness," adding that the world needs "more Tutus and more Tutu-like souls".

He said the lecture was being held during a time of deepening global division and noted that Desmond Tutu's life, as a religious leader and anti-apartheid icon, stands as a powerful example of moral courage.

Tharoor added that Tutu taught the world how to "re-imagine coexistence" and view "every stranger a reflection of ourselves."

He urged the audience to carry forward Tutu's values and vision.

