RPSC RAS 2024: Registration Begins For 733 Posts From September 19

This recruitment drive aims to fill 733 posts.
The official notification states: "Under the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment through Joint Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, for the non-scheduled area for the Department of Personnel (A-4/2), and for the scheduled area, Rajasthan Scheduled Area Subordinate, Clerical and Class IV Services (Under the Recruitment and Other Conditions of Service) Rules, 2014, online applications are invited for a total of 733 posts (State Services-346 and Subordinate Services-387) for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2024."
RPSC RAS 2024: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Navigate to the "Application Section" on the homepage
- Click on the link related to the RAS Exam 2024
- Fill in the required information
- Submit and save the PDF for future reference
RPSC RAS 2024: Educational Qualifications
Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a university recognized by the central or state government of India, or from educational institutions authorized by Parliament, or designated as universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or hold an equivalent qualification.
RPSC RAS 2024: Exam Pattern
Preliminary Exam:
This exam comprises one paper, carrying 200 marks. The paper will be objective type (multiple-choice questions) and will last for 3 hours. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English.
Main Examination:
The written examination consists of four papers: General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi, and General English, each carrying 200 marks.
Candidates meeting the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination will be called for an interview/personality test. The Interview/Personality Test is worth 100 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks.