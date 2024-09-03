RPSC RAS 2024: Registration Begins For 733 Posts From September 19

RPSC RAS 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin the registration process for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin the registration process for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, once the application window opens.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 733 posts.

The official notification states: "Under the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services (Direct Recruitment through Joint Competitive Examination) Rules, 1999, for the non-scheduled area for the Department of Personnel (A-4/2), and for the scheduled area, Rajasthan Scheduled Area Subordinate, Clerical and Class IV Services (Under the Recruitment and Other Conditions of Service) Rules, 2014, online applications are invited for a total of 733 posts (State Services-346 and Subordinate Services-387) for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2024."

RPSC RAS 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Navigate to the "Application Section" on the homepage

Click on the link related to the RAS Exam 2024

Fill in the required information

Submit and save the PDF for future reference

RPSC RAS 2024: Educational Qualifications

Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree from a university recognized by the central or state government of India, or from educational institutions authorized by Parliament, or designated as universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or hold an equivalent qualification.

RPSC RAS 2024: Exam Pattern

Preliminary Exam:

This exam comprises one paper, carrying 200 marks. The paper will be objective type (multiple-choice questions) and will last for 3 hours. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English.

Main Examination:

The written examination consists of four papers: General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi, and General English, each carrying 200 marks.

Candidates meeting the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination will be called for an interview/personality test. The Interview/Personality Test is worth 100 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks.