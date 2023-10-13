Results Announced For Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test-5

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released result notification for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-5. The examination was conducted for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officers in several government institutes and hospitals.

The result notification mentions the roll number wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in Nursing Ofiicer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test, Stage 2. The provisional result has been announced on the basis of performance of the candidates in online CBT examination that was held on October 7, 2023.

The results announced is provisional subject to verification of candidature and fulfillment of the eligibility conditions, the notification added. "The selection is further subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc as desired by the respective recruiting institute/hospitals, as per their criteria applicable at respective institute/hospitals. Any qualified candidate who fails to fulfill eligibility criteria of respective hospitals will not be considered for selection."

The official notification also mentions the procedure of evaluating the cut off percentage of the qualified candidates. "The percentage have been determined according to the pattern and scheme of examination mentioned in the 146/2023 dated 05.08.2023 for all AIIMS, 04 Central Government Hospital, NITRD, AIIPMR, Mumbai, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong and CNCI, Kolkata."

The category wise cutoff percentage of qualified candidates are as follows. For the Unreserved category and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 50 per cent cut-off has been set, for the Other Backward Class (OBC) the cut-off is 45 per cent, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates require 40 per cent to qualify the exam.

NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS, Four central government hospital, All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR) in Mumbai, NEIGRIHMS in Shillong and Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata.

The advertisement for the exams was released on th eofficial website and all leading n ewspapers across the country.