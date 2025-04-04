Lucknow-Based Medical University Invites Applications For 733 Vacancies, Check Details

King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has released a notification for the recruitment of 733 Nursing Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website. The last date to submit the online application is May 7, 2025.

Vacancy Details

The total number of vacancies is 733, which includes:

General Recruitment: 626 posts

Backlog Recruitment: 107 posts

The Nursing Officer positions are under Level 7 of the pay matrix.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfill the following criteria to be eligible:

Educational Qualification:

BSc Nursing /BSc (Post Certificate)/ Post Basic BSc Nursing Or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery (GNM)

Candidates with a Diploma in GNM must have two years of relevant experience.

Registration with the Indian Nursing Council is mandatory.

Age Limit (as on January 1, 2025)

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 40 years

Age relaxation is applicable as per university recruitment rules.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 2,360

SC/ST/PH: Rs 1,416

The fee is to be paid online only via Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

KGMU Lucknow Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Candidates can apply through the official KGMU website. They must fill out the online application form, upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form before the deadline. A printout of the application should be kept for future reference.

For detailed information on eligibility, selection process, and instructions, candidates are advised to read the official notification available on kgmu.org.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT). There will be no personal interview.

The CRT will last two hours and carry a total of 100 marks, consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The exam will be available in both English and Hindi. It may be conducted either in online (computer-based) or offline (pen-and-paper) mode, which will be informed to candidates at a later stage.

The test will cover the following sections:

60 marks: Subject-related questions based on the required educational qualification

10 marks: General English

10 marks: General Knowledge

10 marks: Logical Reasoning

10 marks: Mathematical Aptitude

Each correct response will be awarded 1 mark, whereas 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer due to negative marking.

To qualify the test, candidates must score at least:

50%: for those in the General, OBC, and EWS categories

45%: for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories

In case two or more candidates secure the same score, the following tie-resolution methods will apply:

Preference will be given to the candidate with higher marks in the core subject section, which constitutes 60% of the total exam and is defined by the KGMU Examination Section.



Number of Incorrect Answers:



If a tie still exists, the candidate with fewer wrong answers or lesser negative marks will be ranked higher.



Age Factor: If the tie persists, the older candidate will be given preference in the ranking.

Preparation Of Final Merit List

The final merit list will be compiled based on marks obtained in the CRT. Separate merit lists will be prepared for different categories, and ranks will be assigned accordingly.

After the results are declared, shortlisted candidates will be called for in-person verification of original documents at KGMU. The schedule for this process, including date and time, will be published on the official KGMU website.