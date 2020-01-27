HRD Minister Felicitates 87 Meritorious Students

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' with 87 meritorious students.

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' felicitated 87 meritorious students from across the country here yesterday. These students also witnessed the Republic Day Parade in National capital. The students were awarded with a Certificate of Appreciation by the minister to encourage them to achieve new heights in future.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Pokhriyal said that the students are the future of the country and the responsibility of creating a new and prosperous India is on them.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the on completion of 100 years of independence, the students will provide leadership in various fields and that will be a moment of pride for us.

Mr Pokhriyal highlighted that India has one of the world's largest education systems with over 1000 universities, 40,000 colleges, 10,725 standalone institutes, more than 1 crore teachers, 16 lakh schools and 34.6 million (34.6 crore) students.

He added that India has largest number of youth population and this strength can make the country a global superpower and an economic giant. He said the government has set an ambitious target of achieving a 50% (GER) gross enrollment ratio compared to the current 26.5% in higher education by 2030 to equip its working population with employable skills.

Every year Ministry of Defence requests MHRD to invite toppers to witness the Republic Day Parade. Accordingly, the education ministry seeks list of toppers from CBSE and various universities and institutes from all over the country. From the list provided by the CBSE, university and institute, the Ministry selects a student from each CBSE region (10th and 12th standard each) and university and institutions who have secured maximum marks and figured at top position in the list.

