Republic Day 2018: Delhi Schools To Discuss Preamble, Constitutional Values With Students

Ahead of the Republic Day, schools in Delhi will discuss the Preamble with students today. Manish Sisodiya yesterday, tweeted and informed that on January 25, in every school in Delhi, teachers would discuss every word of the preamble and explain its meaning.

Education | Written by | Updated: January 25, 2018 11:11 IST
New Delhi:  Ahead of the Republic Day, schools in Delhi will discuss the Preamble with students today. Manish Sisodiya yesterday, tweeted and informed that on January 25, in every school in Delhi, teachers would discuss every word of the preamble and explain its meaning. The exercise would take place in the first period after the school assembly. Students will also take an oath to uphold constitutional value during the morning assembly. 
 
Over 40 lakh students were expected to participate in oath-taking across Delhi. The whole exercise is intended to promote constitutional values in children through education. 

For the occasion, Delhi's Education Minister, Manish Sisodiya also wrote a letter highlighting the importance of constitutional values for students. In the letter he says that the soul of our Constitutional Republic is in the Preamble. He also says that the dreams of our founding fathers is yet to be fulfilled and we all must work towards realising them. 

Since morning today, the hashtag 'Education_For_Constituion' is trending on twitter. The hashtag is being accompanied by photographs from schools around Delhi where the oath taking ceremony was organized in the morning assembly. Aam Aadmi PArty also tweeted from their official account and shared photographs from schools were the discussion on preamble was held.
   
This is indeed a fitting celebration ahead of the Republic Day which is celebrated to mark the day when Indian Constitution came into force in 1950. 

