Republic Day 2018: Important Things Students Should Know About Celebrations

Republic Day 2018: Important things about celebrations
1. The ceremonial parade on January 26 is slated to begin at 9:50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort Grounds through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. There will be a total 23 tableaux at the Republic Day parade on January 26, with participation of 14 states/Union Territories and nine Central Ministries.
2. As part of the celebrations, a scintillating flypast and air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. Rehearsals for the Flypast and Air display commenced from January 18, 2018 (Thursday). The general area over which aircraft will be flying at low levels are Charkhi Dadri-Jhajjar-Yamuna River.
3. In an unprecedented event, leaders of all the 10 ASEAN member countries -- Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei -- will be chief guests at the ceremonial parade at Rajpath on January 26.
4. This year's parade will see participants not just from the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, it will see over 700 students across the guest countries performing at the event. 113 women from the Border Security Force or BSF will also perform stunts on motorcycles.
Here's a preview of the @indiannavy tableau getting ready at the Rashtriya Rangshala. Look out for it in the #Republicday2018 parade ! Watch the video till the end to catch a glimpse of the @ITBP_official tableau as well.@nsitharamanpic.twitter.com/mOjYFCeeJy- Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 24, 2018
5. The 'Bharat Parv' event is being organized by the Government of India at the Red Fort, Delhi from 26th to 31st January, 2018 as part of the Republic Day 2018 celebrations. The prime objective of organizing the event is to generate a patriotic mood, promote the rich cultural diversity of the country and to ensure wider participation of the general public.
6. A total of 795 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day this year. Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 107 personnel, President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 75 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 613 personnel.
Read: Republic Day 2018: Famous Quotes By Freedom Fighters On Republic India To Share This January 26
7. Eighteen children, including seven girls have been selected for the National Bravery Awards 2017. Three of the bravehearts are being awarded posthumously. They would participate in the Republic Day Parade 2018 at the Rajpath, where they would be one of the main attractions of the event.
Currently stationed in the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp for final touches, here's a sneak peek of the two @ASEAN tableaux which shall feature in the #RepublicDay parade for the first time ever@nsitharaman@indiatoasean#ActEastpic.twitter.com/0mF5ZhPGnd- Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 24, 2018
8. The Padma awards, which seek to recognise works of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields, will be announced tomorrow, ie, on January 25. The awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year. They are given in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry. More than 15,700 people applied for the prestigious awards for 2018, with the government laying stress on honouring the unsung heroes, an official said.
9. This year, the government's research institute ICAR will for the first time participate in the Republic Day parade with its tableau showcasing integrated farming as key for doubling farmers' income.
10. On the Republic Day, entry and exit will be closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations from midnight till 12.30 pm on January 26. Patel Chowk and Race Course metro stations will be closed for entry and exit from 8.45 am till 12.30 pm. These restrictions were in place today.
Click here for more Education News