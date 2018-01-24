Republic Day 2018: Important Things Students Should Know About Celebrations

India will be celebrating its 69th Republic Day on January 26, 2018. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when the Indian Constitution came to force.

Education | | Updated: January 24, 2018 22:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Republic Day 2018: Important Things Students Should Know About Celebrations

India will be celebrating its 69th Republic Day on January 26, 2018.

New Delhi:  India will be celebrating its 69th Republic Day on January 26, 2018. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when the Indian Constitution came to force. On November 26, 1949, the constitution was adopted which came into force on January 26, 1950 marking the beginning of a new era in the history of India. The day is celebrated in grandeur across the country, but the national capital will see the major actions. This year, like every year, the highlight of the day is the parade that takes place at India Gate. The Republic Day parade will be telecasted live on the public service broadcaster, Doordarshan. The President of India will address the nation on the eve of Republic Day on January 25.


Republic Day 2018: Important things about celebrations

 
Republic Day, January 26, jio republic day offer, spicejet republic day sale, spicejet republic day offer, spicejet republic day offer booking, indigo republic day offer, jio republic day 2018, republic day flight offers, republic day speech, republic day offer, republic day in telugu, republic day songs, speech on republic day, republic day kavithai, republic day dressing ideas, republic day Quotes
India will be celebrating its 69th Republic Day on January 26, 2018.

1. The ceremonial parade on January 26 is slated to begin at 9:50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort Grounds through Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg. There will be a total 23 tableaux at the Republic Day parade on January 26, with participation of 14 states/Union Territories and nine Central Ministries.

2. As part of the celebrations, a scintillating flypast and air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.  Rehearsals for the Flypast and Air display commenced from January 18, 2018 (Thursday).  The general area over which aircraft will be flying at low levels are Charkhi Dadri-Jhajjar-Yamuna River.

3. In an unprecedented event, leaders of all the 10 ASEAN member countries -- Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei -- will be chief guests at the ceremonial parade at Rajpath on January 26.

4. This year's parade will see participants not just from the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, it will see over 700 students across the guest countries performing at the event. 113 women from the Border Security Force or BSF will also perform stunts on motorcycles.
 
5. The 'Bharat Parv'  event  is  being  organized  by the Government  of  India  at  the   Red Fort, Delhi  from  26th to 31st  January, 2018   as  part of  the  Republic  Day  2018  celebrations.  The prime objective   of organizing the event  is  to  generate  a  patriotic  mood,  promote  the  rich  cultural  diversity  of the country and  to  ensure  wider  participation  of the  general  public.

6. A total of 795 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day this year.  Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 107 personnel, President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 75 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 613 personnel.

Read: Republic Day 2018: Famous Quotes By Freedom Fighters On Republic India To Share This January 26​

7. Eighteen children, including seven girls have been selected for the National Bravery Awards 2017. Three of the bravehearts are being awarded posthumously. They would participate in the Republic Day Parade 2018 at the Rajpath, where they would be one of the main attractions of the event.
8. The Padma awards, which seek to recognise works of distinction and exceptional achievements in different fields, will be announced tomorrow, ie, on January 25. The awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year. They are given in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry. More than 15,700 people applied for the prestigious awards for 2018, with the government laying stress on honouring the unsung heroes, an official said.

9. This year, the government's research institute ICAR will for the first time participate in the Republic Day parade with its tableau showcasing integrated farming as key for doubling farmers' income.

10. On the Republic Day, entry and exit will be closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations from midnight till 12.30 pm on January 26. Patel Chowk and Race Course metro stations will be closed for entry and exit from 8.45 am till 12.30 pm. These restrictions were in place today.

Comments
Close [X]
(With Inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Republic DayRepublic Day Celebrations

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................