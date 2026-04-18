Rejected By IIT And Microsoft, Hired By Meta: One Engineer's Inspiring Journey

An Indian software engineer living in London has gone viral on social media after sharing his remarkable journey from failing his IIT entrance exams to securing a position at Meta with a reported salary of Rs 1.7 crore.

Amit Dutta posted a video on Instagram recounting the highs and lows of his career, beginning with his failure to gain entry to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology in 2018. While his peers celebrated their acceptances, Dutta enrolled at a lesser-known institution - a moment he describes as a turning point in his thinking rather than a defeat.

"I stopped mourning the college I didn't get and started becoming the engineer no college could take credit for," he wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

His road to success was far from straightforward. In 2021, he was turned down for a Microsoft internship despite weeks of preparation. Rather than walking away, he regrouped and pushed on. The following year, his efforts bore fruit when he landed a full-time role at Google, where he spent two years building his skills and travelling internationally for work, including a business trip to Singapore.

Meta subsequently approached him for a position at its London office. After six gruelling rounds of interviews, he was offered the role and relocated to the UK, a prospect he once considered unthinkable.

The video has resonated widely, drawing thousands of comments from people who found encouragement in his story. Many noted that his experience challenges the belief that elite university entry is the only route to professional success.