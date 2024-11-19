Registrations Underway For Company Secretary Entrance Exam, Check Last Date To Apply

Registrations are underway for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January session. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the Company Secretary entrance exam can visit the official website of the ICSI for complete details. The application process for the CSEET is ongoing and will conclude on December 15, 2024.



The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course and is scheduled for January 11, 2025.



Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment and Current Affairs and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will be conducted in Remote Proctored Mode from anywhere across the country where the students will be monitored online by invigilators.

Candidates are required to score aggregate of 50 per cent and a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper to qualify the Company Secretary entrance exam. There is no negative marking in the exam.



The institute also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to use calculator, pen/pencil, paper/notebook in CSEET.



The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognises the CS qualification as equivalent to a postgraduate degree.



Eligibility criteria

Students who have qualified class 12 or will be appearing in the class 12 exam are eligible to register for the CSEET.



Candidates who are exempted from taking the CS entrance exam include students who have qualified the foundation level of Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Final passed candidates from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and Postgraduates. These students are not required to appear for the CSEET and can directly take admission in CS Executive Programme.



The exams are conducted in four sessions in a year in the months of January, May, July and November.