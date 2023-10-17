Registrations Open For Paramedical Posts At Employees' State Insurance Corporation

Registrations are underway for the recruitment of Group 'C' Paramedical posts at the Employees' State Insurance Corporation. Interested candidates can visit the official website and register for the jobs in the paramedical sector by October 30, 2023.

The candidates will not be given any additional date for editing the application details hence they should fill the information carefully.

The deadline for submitting the online fee payment is October 30 while the last date for printing the application form is November 14.

The official website also mentions that the applications submitted by the students will be considered only after detailed scrutiny. "Application submitted through online form does not imply that candidate has fulfilled all the criteria given in the advertisement . Application is subject to subsequent scrutiny and can be rejected if found to be ineligible at any point of time."

This recruitment drive is being conducted to for 1,038 vacancies in various regions.

Candidates who belong to the general or unreserved categories are required to pay the application cost of Rs 850, whereas candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs), female, or ex-servicemen must pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Steps to register

Step 1- Visit the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Step 3- Click on the link that reads,"Click here to Submit an Online Application for Recruitment to the Paramedical Posts in ESIC"

Step 4- Enter your details and register for the job