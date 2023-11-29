Registrations For Xavier Aptitude Test To End Tomorrow, Check Details

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will close the registration process for the XAT 2024 entrance exam tomorrow (November 30, 2023). Students who wish to participate in the XAT 2024 management entrance exam can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

After filling out the online application form and uploading the required documents, students will also be required to submit the application fee. The XAT 2024 registration fee without late fee is Rs 2,100. Students are also required to submit an additional fee of Rs 200 each. Indian students applying for GMP through GMAT is Rs 2,500 and NRI/foreign students applying for one or more programmes through GMAT is Rs 5,000.

The XAT 2024 are scheduled for January 7, 2024. The exam will be held between 2pm to 5:30 pm.

XLRI conducts XAT at all India level to select eligible students for management education. The XAT score is also used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

Steps to register for the exam-

Step 1- Visit the official website of XAT and register yourself.

Step 2- Verify Email ID.

Step 3- Fill XAT Online application form

Step 4- Upload required documents

Step 5- Pay application fee

Step 6- Submit your application form