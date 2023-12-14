Registrations For Pariksha Pe Charcha Begins, Check Details

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has started the registration process for the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024).

Interested students, teachers and parents who wish to participate in the programme can visit the official website to register. The last date to register for the event is January 12, 2024. The date for the event will be announced soon by the education ministry.

The information was shared by the Ministry of Education on X, (formerly Twitter),"Attention students, parents, and teachers! The #ParikshaPeCharcha Contest 2024 is your chance to bid farewell to exam stress and embrace inspiration for success! Join Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi in an interactive session that every student in India eagerly awaits. Parents and teachers, your participation is key! Let's together create a supportive community for our students and celebrate exams as utsav of life. "

The event is conducted annually wherein teachers and students are given an opportunity to meet and interact with Prime Minister Modi.



Students can participate in the programme by two ways- Student (Self Participation) and Participation through Teacher login. The competition is open for school students of classes 6 to 12.

Meanwhile, students may also submit their questions to the prime minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - which is led by Prime Minister Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. At the event, the Prime Minister shares tips to crack board exams and entrance exams in a stress-free manner.

Around 2050 students, teachers, and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC Kits by the Ministry of Education.