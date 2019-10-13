Registration For Rs 70,000 Per Month Government Scholarship Closes Soon. Details Here

Applications for PMRF scholarships will be accepted till October 15, 2019.

Registration process for the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship or PMRF scheme, which is aimed at attracting the talent pool of the country to doctoral (Ph.D.) programmes of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and select Central Universities, will be closed soon. The application forms for this scholarship can be filled at dec2019.pmrf.in. PMRF scholarships are given for carrying out research in cutting edge science and technology domains, with 'focus on national priorities', according to the official website.

Applicants who fulfill the eligibility criteria, and are finally selected through a selection process, will be offered admission to Ph.D. programme in institutes mentioned above with a fellowship of Rs.70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs.75,000 per month for the third year, and Rs.80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth year.

Apart from this, a research grant of Rs.2.00 lakh per year will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of 5 years to cover their academic contingency expenses and for foreign or national travel expenses.

Select Central Universities which are among the top 100 National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF ranked universities will be considered for this fellowship.

Under the PMRF scheme for PMRF December 2019, students who have completed, or are pursuing, the final year of four year undergraduate or five year integrated M.Tech or five year integrated M.Sc. or five year undergraduate-postgraduate dual degree programmes or two year M.Sc. programmes in Science and Technology streams from Institutes or University recognized in India, are eligible for admission to full time Ph.D. programme as mentioned above provided they fulfil prescribed eligibility criteria and finally get selected after shortlisting, written test, interview.

"There will be a rigorous review of the performance of Prime Minister's Research Fellowship holders and continuation of the next year fellowship shall be contingent upon successful review," according to the official website.

