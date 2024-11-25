Registration Deadline For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 And 11 Lateral Entry Test 2025 Tomorrow, Check Details

The Lateral Entry Selection Test for admission to Class 9 and 11 in JNVs aims to fill vacant seats. The exam is scheduled for February 8, 2025.
Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1. Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, find the registration link to fill out the NVS admission form for Class 9 or Class 11
Step 3. Enter the required details
Step 4. Complete the form and click on submit
Documents Required To Be Uploaded
- Passport-size photograph
- Signature of the parent
- Signature of the candidate
The official notification states: "The result of the Selection Test may be accessed on the NVS application portal through which the application is submitted. The result will be displayed on the Vidyalaya notice board and published on the websites of the concerned JNVs. Selected candidates will also be notified by Speed/Registered post."
Exam Pattern
The selection exam will last 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates with special needs will receive an additional 50 minutes. The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi, and the selected language cannot be changed after submitting the application form. Answers must be marked on an OMR sheet.