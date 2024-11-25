Registration Deadline For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 And 11 Lateral Entry Test 2025 Tomorrow, Check Details

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will close the registration window for the Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Test 2025 tomorrow. Applicants seeking admission to Class 9 and 11 for the academic session 2025-26 can submit their applications by visiting the official website, navodaya.gov.in. The online correction window will be open on November 27 and 28, 2024.

The Lateral Entry Selection Test for admission to Class 9 and 11 in JNVs aims to fill vacant seats. The exam is scheduled for February 8, 2025.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the registration link to fill out the NVS admission form for Class 9 or Class 11

Step 3. Enter the required details

Step 4. Complete the form and click on submit

Documents Required To Be Uploaded

Passport-size photograph

Signature of the parent

Signature of the candidate

The official notification states: "The result of the Selection Test may be accessed on the NVS application portal through which the application is submitted. The result will be displayed on the Vidyalaya notice board and published on the websites of the concerned JNVs. Selected candidates will also be notified by Speed/Registered post."

Exam Pattern

The selection exam will last 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates with special needs will receive an additional 50 minutes. The exam will be conducted in both English and Hindi, and the selected language cannot be changed after submitting the application form. Answers must be marked on an OMR sheet.