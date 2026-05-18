REET 2026 Result: Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Result Likely By May 25, 2,000 Posts Increased

Rajasthan REET 2025 Results: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is expected to announce the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025-2026 results for primary and upper primary level between May 22 and May 25, according to Board Chairman Major General Alok Raj. The board has also increased the number of vacancies by 2,000 and issued a revised notification.

The Chairman said that preparations for releasing the Level 1 primary (Classes 1-5) and Level 2 upper primary (Classes 6-8) results have almost been completed. However, the result process was delayed after the death of Board official P.L. Bairwa, who was handling important work related to the results.

He also said that some questions in the examination were complex and several objections were raised by candidates. A few questions are being removed after review, which also caused a delay in the declaration of results.

"Results will start being released between May 22 and May 25. All pending recruitment results are expected to be announced between May 31 and June 3," the Chairman said.

Vacancies Increased

Earlier, the recruitment notification released on November 6, 2025 had announced 636 posts in the Sanskrit Education Department and 5,000 posts in the Elementary Education Department. Now, the number of posts in the Elementary Education Department has been increased from 5,000 to 7,000.

The recruitment examination was conducted on January 17 and January 20, 2026.

Apart from the teacher recruitment result, the Board also shared updates on other recruitments. The Chairman said that a court case related to the Stenographer recruitment is still pending. He added that the results for Librarian and Village Development Officer (VDO) recruitments will also be released soon. In the VDO recruitment, around 200 provisional cases are currently under review.