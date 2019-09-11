Rajasthan Board Releases Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result

RBSE 10th supplementary result @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Supplementary Result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the 10th supplementary exam result. The result is available on the board's official website. Apart from 10th Supplementary result, the board has also released the class 12 supplementary exam result, Varishtha Upadhyaya Supplementary exam result. Students who appeared for either of the two supplementary exams can check their result using their examination roll number.

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result: Direct Link

RBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for RBSE: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and check your result.

Students should note that the result link is available on the board's official website and not on the official results portal of Rajasthan government (rajresults.nic.in).

