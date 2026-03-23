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RBSE 10th Result 2026 Today: Check Websites, Steps To Download, Direct Link

Rajasthan Board is set to announce Class 10 board exam results for 2026 today, accessible on official and NDTV websites.

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RBSE 10th Result 2026 Today: Check Websites, Steps To Download, Direct Link
RBSE Class 10 Exam Results To Be Declared Soon
  • Rajasthan Board Class 10 results for 2026 expected to be announced today
  • Students can check results on RBSE official websites or NDTV result portal
  • Exams were held from February 12 to February 28 for over 10 lakh students
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The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is expected to announce the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 today. Once released, students can check and download their scorecards from the official website, RBSE official website or via the NDTV result portal. The results were earlier anticipated on March 20 but were delayed. The board will likely declare the results during a press conference.

Official Websites to Check RBSE Class 10 Result

Steps to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 (Official Website)

1. Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number and submit

4. Your result will appear on the screen

How to Check via NDTV Result Checker

  • Go to the Education section on NDTV
  • Click on "Board Exam Results 2026"
  • Select your board and class
  • Enter your roll number, name, and other required details
  • Click submit to view your result

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, with a total of 10,68,078 students registered this year.

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Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

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RBSE 10th Result, Rbse Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026, Rajasthan Board 10th Result Rbse 2026
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