RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Rajasthan Board Supply Exam Result To Be Out Soon

RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the RBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary results 2025 soon. Students who appeared for the supply exams have been eagerly waiting for their results. While the board has not yet confirmed the official date, the results are likely to be declared shortly on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RBSE supplementary exams 2025 were conducted for students who could not pass the main board examinations. Once declared, candidates can check their scorecards by entering their roll number and other login details.
RBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 Details
The Class 12 compartment and improvement exams were held from August 6 to August 8, 2025, in offline mode. This examination provided another opportunity for students who failed to qualify in one or more subjects in the main board exam.
How to Check RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Online
Students can follow the steps given below to download their results:
- Visit the official RBSE website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the link for Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 or Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025
- You will be redirected to the login page
- Enter your roll number and other required details
- The RBSE supply exam result will appear on the screen
- Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference