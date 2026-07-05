RBI Young Professionals Posts: Registration Ends Tomorrow, Earn Rs 1.5 Lakh

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close its Young Professionals (YP) recruitment 2026 on Monday (July 6, 2026). Interested candidates can apply by sending their application via email before the deadline.

This recruitment is for several specialised roles at RBI's Central Office in Mumbai. Selected candidates will be appointed on a contractual basis as Young Professionals. They will receive a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh. The initial contract period is three years, which may be extended up to a maximum of five years depending on performance and mutual agreement.

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the role. Generally, candidates with postgraduate degrees, engineering qualifications, professional degrees, or relevant research experience in the concerned field can apply.

RBI has listed multiple roles under this recruitment, including Young Professional in Policy Analytics, Climate Change Risk and Sustainable Finance, Credit Risk Analytics and Regulatory Policy, Payment Ecosystem, Policy Research in Domestic and Cross-Border Payments, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology, Data Analysis, Financial Markets, and other related areas.

To apply, candidates must email a scanned copy of the completed application form along with supporting documents to the official RBI email address. These documents include a CV, academic certificates, a statement of interest, a sample of academic or policy writing, and a recommendation letter from a professional referee. Applicants applying for more than one position must submit separate applications for each role.

The selection process will involve initial screening, document verification, and a personal interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted through email for the interview stage.