RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Stipend, Apply By July 6

RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the engagement of Young Professionals (YPs) in various Central Office Departments located in Mumbai. A total of 12 vacancies are available across diverse domains including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Quantum Technology, Data Analysis, Financial Markets, Climate Risk, and Policy Research.

Selected candidates will receive a fixed monthly stipend of Rs 1.5 lakh. The engagement will initially be for three years and may be extended up to five years based on performance. Interested candidates can submit their applications online till July 6, 2026.

RBI Young Professional 2026: Key Highlights

Total Posts: 12

12 Job Location: Mumbai

Mumbai Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on July 6, 2026

21 to 30 years as on July 6, 2026 Monthly Stipend: Rs 1,50,000

Rs 1,50,000 Initial Contract Period: 3 years

3 years Maximum Tenure: 5 years

5 years Last Date to Apply: July 6, 2026

How To Apply for RBI Young Professional 2026?

Candidates need to submit their applications via email along with the required documents.

Step 1: Fill the prescribed application form (Annexure-VI).

Step 2: Prepare a single PDF containing:

Step 3: Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Academic certificates/transcripts

Statement of Interest

Sample of academic or policy writing

Recommendation/reference letter

Step 4: Email the PDF to yphrmdco@rbi.org.in.

Step 5: Use the subject line: "YP Application - Post Code - Name of the Candidate."

Step 6: Ensure the total attachment size does not exceed 5 MB.

Step 7: Submit a separate application for each post, if applying for multiple positions.

Complete the application process on or before July 6, 2026.

RBI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Selection of candidates will be conducted in the following stages:

Preliminary screening and shortlisting by a screening committee.

Document verification of shortlisted candidates.

Personal interview.

Interview call letters will be sent through email only.

Final selection will be based on performance in the selection process and verification of eligibility documents.