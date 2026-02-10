Advertisement

Rashtriya Military Schools Admission 2026: Class 6, 9 Result, Interview Call Letter Released, Download Link Here

RMS Class 6,9 Admissions 2026; Through the test and interview, a total of 507 seats-358 for Class 6 and 149 for Class 9-will be filled this year.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Rashtriya Military Schools Admission 2026: Class 6, 9 Result, Interview Call Letter Released, Download Link Here
RMS Class 6, 9 CET Test Result Out, Check Here

Rashtriya Military School Result 2026: The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have announced the Common Entrance Test (CET) results for admission to Classes 6 and 9 across India. Students who appeared for the test can check and download the roll number wise-list from the official website apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. Those who have qualified will be required to appear for an interview, and they can download the call letter using their registration ID and password.

The admission cut-offs for both classes have also been released.

The CET for Classes 6 and 9 was conducted on December 7, 2025. Through the test and interview, a total of 507 seats-358 for Class 6 and 149 for Class 9-will be filled this year.

RMS Admissions 2026: How To Download Class 6 and 9 Result?

  • Visit the official website apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "List of Class 6 Candidates shortlisted.." or "List of Class 9 Candidates shorlisted" to download the result for Class 6, 9 CET respectively.
  • The result will be automatically downloaded.
  • Save it for future reference.

RMS Class 6 CET Result Download Link

RMS Class 9 CET Result Download Link  

Download Call Letter For Interview Here

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
RMS Class 6 9 Admission Resul T, Rashtriya Military Admissions Class 6 9 Result, RMS Class 6 9 Call Letter Download
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com