Rashtriya Military Schools Admission 2026: Class 6, 9 Result, Interview Call Letter Released, Download Link Here

Rashtriya Military School Result 2026: The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have announced the Common Entrance Test (CET) results for admission to Classes 6 and 9 across India. Students who appeared for the test can check and download the roll number wise-list from the official website apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in. Those who have qualified will be required to appear for an interview, and they can download the call letter using their registration ID and password.

The admission cut-offs for both classes have also been released.

The CET for Classes 6 and 9 was conducted on December 7, 2025. Through the test and interview, a total of 507 seats-358 for Class 6 and 149 for Class 9-will be filled this year.

RMS Admissions 2026: How To Download Class 6 and 9 Result?

Visit the official website apply-delhi.nielit.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "List of Class 6 Candidates shortlisted.." or "List of Class 9 Candidates shorlisted" to download the result for Class 6, 9 CET respectively.

The result will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

