Ranchi University Degree Part 2 Results Declared, Website ranchiuniversity.ac.in Crashes; Check Your Results Here​

Ranchi University, Ranchi, has declared the results of candidates who have passed Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Vocational (Hons.) part II Examinations. Ranchi University declared the results of BA, BCom, Bsc and Vocational (Honours) exams held in the month of June 2017. As NDTV tried to access the results, the Ranchi University portal did not respond. The part 2 results of all streams of Ranchi University Undergraduate examinations held on June are attached with this article."Resource Limit Is Reached (sic). The website is temporarily unable to service your request as it exceeded resource limit. Please try again later," said the Ranchi Univeristy website.The candidates who are searching for Ranchi University degree part 2 results may check their results from the file given here.The results given below only mentioned the successful candidates. The candidates who are searching for Ranchi University part 2 results may search for their roll numbers from the file given here: