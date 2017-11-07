Ranchi University Degree Part 2 Results Declared, Website ranchiuniversity.ac.in Crashes; Check Your Results Here

Ranchi University, Ranchi, has declared the results of candidates who have passed Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Vocational (Hons.) part II Examinations.

Education | | Updated: November 07, 2017 22:19 IST
New Delhi:  Ranchi University, Ranchi, has declared the results of candidates who have passed Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Vocational (Hons.) part II Examinations. Ranchi University declared the results of BA, BCom, Bsc and Vocational (Honours) exams held in the month of June 2017. As NDTV tried to access the results, the Ranchi University portal did not respond. The part 2 results of all streams of Ranchi University Undergraduate examinations held on June are attached with this article.

"Resource Limit Is Reached (sic). The website is temporarily unable to service your request as it exceeded resource limit. Please try again later," said the Ranchi Univeristy website.
 

Ranchi University Part 2 Results 2017: Check here


The candidates who are searching for Ranchi University degree part 2 results may check their results from the file given here.
 
How to check

The results given below only mentioned the successful candidates. The candidates who are searching for Ranchi University part 2 results may search for their roll numbers from the file given here:



Ranchi University Degree Part 2 Results Of June 2017 Exam

