"Resource Limit Is Reached (sic). The website is temporarily unable to service your request as it exceeded resource limit. Please try again later," said the Ranchi Univeristy website.
Ranchi University Part 2 Results 2017: Check here
The candidates who are searching for Ranchi University degree part 2 results may check their results from the file given here.
Ranchi University Degree Part 2 Results Declared, Website ranchiuniversity.ac.in Crashes; Check Your Results Here
How to check
The results given below only mentioned the successful candidates. The candidates who are searching for Ranchi University part 2 results may search for their roll numbers from the file given here:
Ranchi University Degree Part 2 Results Of June 2017 Exam
