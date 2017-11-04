Utkal University First Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular Exam 2016 Results Declared @ Uuems.in; Check Now

Utkal University, Odisha had declared results for +3 second year exam (regular) for the 2015 admission batch in October this year.
Utkal University degree first semester results of 2016 admission have been declared for all the three streams: science, arts and commerce now. As of now, when we checked last the website is working properly. Candidates can keep a printout of the mark statement obtained online till valid mark statements are issued by the University.
Utkal University +3 First Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular Exam 2016 Results: How to download
The candidates may follow these steps:
Utkal University Results @ Uuems.in: +3 First Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular Exam 2016 Results Declared; Check Now
Step One: Go to the official website of the University
Step Two: Provisional Result Of +3 First Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2016 (2016 Admission Batch)
Step Three: Enter the exam roll number and the capta given there
Step Four: Submit the details
Step Five: Get the result
The vice-chancellor of Utkal University, Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, on last October sat on a fast in front of his own office for restoration of peace on the campus after a group of students gheraoed him.
Utkal University was closed on September 18 following incidents of violence on the campus ahead of the students' union election, which was subsequently cancelled.
