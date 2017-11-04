Utkal University First Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular Exam 2016 Results Declared @ Uuems.in; Check Now Provisional result of +3 first semester CBCS regular exam 2016 of 2016 admission batch of Utkal University has been declared on the official results website of the varsity.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Utkal University Results @ Uuems.in: +3 First Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular Exam 2016 Results Declared New Delhi: Provisional results of +3 first semester CBCS regular exam 2016 of 2016 admission batch of Utkal University have been declared on the official results website of the varsity. Utkal University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) results have been declared on the results website, uuems.in. Earlier, whenever the Utkal University results were declared, most of the times the official results website faced several problems, so, it is advised to the students that, if the uuems.in portal is not responding, they may check the results some times later.



Utkal University, Odisha had declared results for



Utkal University degree first semester results of 2016 admission have been declared for all the three streams: science, arts and commerce now. As of now, when we checked last the website is working properly. Candidates can keep a printout of the mark statement obtained online till valid mark statements are issued by the University.

Utkal University +3 First Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular Exam 2016 Results: How to download

The candidates may follow these steps:

Utkal University Results @ Uuems.in: +3 First Semester BA, B.Com, B.Sc Regular Exam 2016 Results Declared; Check Now



Step One: Go to the official website of the University

Step Two: Provisional Result Of +3 First Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2016 (2016 Admission Batch)

Step Three: Enter the exam roll number and the capta given there

Step Four: Submit the details

Step Five: Get the result



The



Utkal University was closed on September 18 following incidents of violence on the campus ahead of the students' union election, which was subsequently cancelled.



Click here for more



Provisional results of +3 first semester CBCS regular exam 2016 of 2016 admission batch of Utkal University have been declared on the official results website of the varsity. Utkal University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) results have been declared on the results website, uuems.in. Earlier, whenever the Utkal University results were declared, most of the times the official results website faced several problems, so, it is advised to the students that, if the uuems.in portal is not responding, they may check the results some times later.Utkal University, Odisha had declared results for +3 second year exam (regular) for the 2015 admission batch in October this year.Utkal University degree first semester results of 2016 admission have been declared for all the three streams: science, arts and commerce now. As of now, when we checked last the website is working properly. Candidates can keep a printout of the mark statement obtained online till valid mark statements are issued by the University.The candidates may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of the UniversityStep Two: Provisional Result Of +3 First Semester CBCS (BA, B.Com, B.Sc) Regular Exam 2016 (2016 Admission Batch)Step Three: Enter the exam roll number and the capta given thereStep Four: Submit the detailsStep Five: Get the resultThe vice-chancellor of Utkal University , Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, on last October sat on a fast in front of his own office for restoration of peace on the campus after a group of students gheraoed him.Utkal University was closed on September 18 following incidents of violence on the campus ahead of the students' union election, which was subsequently cancelled.Click here for more Education News