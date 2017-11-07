BTER ITI Results 2017: 2nd Semester Results Declared, Check Now

BTER ITI 2nd Semester Results 2017: How to check
BTER ITI Results 2017: 2nd Semester Results Declared @ Techedu.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Now
The students may follow these steps to check the Rajasthan ITI results:
Step One: Go to the official website of BTER, techedu.rajasthan.gov.in
Step Two: Click on the link "BTER"
Step Three: Click on the link "Tabulation of Second Year Result Examination Session 2016-17"
Step Four: Click on the institution code
Step Five: Check the results from the next page open.
