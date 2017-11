BTER ITI Results 2017: 2nd Semester Results Declared, Check Now

BTER ITI 2nd Semester Results 2017: How to check

Board of Technical Education, Jodhpur has declared the ITI 2nd year exam results of it is on the official website of the board. The BTER ITI second year results can be accessed from the official website, techedu.rajasthan.gov.in. The results have been organised based on the code numbers of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).The students may follow these steps to check the Rajasthan ITI results:Step One: Go to the official website of BTER, techedu.rajasthan.gov.inStep Two: Click on the link "BTER"Step Three: Click on the link "Tabulation of Second Year Result Examination Session 2016-17"Step Four: Click on the institution codeStep Five: Check the results from the next page open.