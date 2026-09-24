Rajasthan University Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 3 Registration Begins; Check Schedule

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur, has started the registration process for Round 3 of Pharmacy Counselling 2026. The counselling is for admission to BPharm and DPharm courses in government and private pharmacy colleges in Rajasthan.

Eligible candidates can register online through the official RUHS website. The last date to complete the registration is September 30, 2026.

Candidates will first have to complete the registration and fee payment. They will then have to fill in their preferred colleges and courses as per the counselling schedule.

The seat matrix will be released on October 1. Choice filling will also begin on October 1 and continue until October 5. Candidates must lock their choices before the deadline.

The Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on October 8. Candidates who are allotted a seat will have to complete joining and document submission between October 8 and October 14.

RUHS Pharmacy Counselling 2026: Fees

The registration fee is Rs 1,000 for SC/ST non-CUET fresh applicants and Rs 2,000 for other candidates, including General, OBC and EWS categories. A separate Rs 550 counselling fee has to be paid before choice filling.

Non-CUET 2026 candidates can also participate in Round 3. However, candidates with valid RUHS CUET 2026 scores will be given preference during seat allocation.

Candidates participating in Round 3 must fill and lock fresh college and course choices.