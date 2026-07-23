Rajasthan University Of Health Sciences CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Counselling Schedule

RUHS Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has announced the RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result for admission to Nursing and Allied Healthcare courses, including B.Sc. Nursing, BPT, B.Optom, B.RTT, B.MRIT and B.MLS. Candidates who participated in the Round 1 counselling process can now check their allotment status by logging in to the official counselling portal using their credentials. As per the counselling schedule, shortlisted candidates must download their allotment letter and complete the admission process at their allotted college between July 22 and July 28, 2026.

Direct Link: RUHS CUET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026

RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

Counselling registration: June 16 to July 20, 2026

June 16 to July 20, 2026 Provisional merit list published: July 16, 2026

July 16, 2026 Seat matrix released: July 16, 2026

July 16, 2026 Choice filling and counselling fee payment: July 16 to July 20, 2026

July 16 to July 20, 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result: July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026 Download allotment letter and report to allotted college: July 22 to July 28, 2026

How to Check RUHS CUET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download their RUHS CUET 2026 Seat Allotment Result for round 1:

Visit the official RUHS CUET counselling website at ruhsraj.org.

Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Check the allotted college and course details.

Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates allotted a seat must report to their assigned college with the required documents and prescribed fee within the scheduled deadline.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 should download their allotment letter and report to the allotted college by July 28, 2026, to confirm their admission.