UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out: Here's What To Do Next?

The UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result has been declared for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering and other professional courses in Uttar Pradesh. Applicants who participated in the first round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official UPTAC counselling portal. The seat allotment has been prepared based on JEE Main 2026 ranks, candidates' filled choices, seat availability, and the applicable reservation policy. Candidates who have been allotted a seat must complete the next admission formalities.

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What After UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 1 Results?

Candidates who receive a seat in the first round must complete the seat acceptance process by July 20, 2026. Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee through the online counselling portal. After successful payment, candidates must choose one of the following options:

Freeze: Candidates accept the allotted seat and will not participate in further counselling rounds.

Float: Candidates accept the allotted seat but remain eligible for seat upgradation in the upcoming rounds. This option allows them to retain the current seat while being considered for a better choice.

If candidates fail to complete these mandatory steps before the deadline, their allotted seat will be cancelled and they may lose the opportunity to continue with the counselling process.

UPTAC Counselling 2026 Seat Acceptance Fee

The fee details are as follows:

General/OBC Candidates: Rs 20,000

SC/ST Candidates: Rs 12,000

UPTAC Round 2 Counselling Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the important dates below:

Round 2 Choice Filling & Locking: July 21-22, 2026

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: July 24, 2026

Seat Confirmation Fee Payment: July 25-26, 2026

Freeze/Float Submission: July 25-26, 2026

Online Withdrawal: July 25-26, 2026

Candidates should also keep all original documents ready for the admission process. These include the JEE Main 2026 scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, category certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate, Aadhaar card, passport-size photographs, and other documents specified by the counselling authority. They are also advised to save a copy of the allotment letter and fee payment receipt for future reference.