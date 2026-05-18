Rajasthan Revises Summer Holiday Schedule, Schools To Reopen On June 21

Rajasthan Summer Holidays 2026: School students in Rajasthan will have shorter summer vacations this year as the state education department has reduced the duration of the break for the academic session 2026-27. According to the new academic calendar, summer holidays in government and private schools will now run from May 17 to June 20, with regular classes resuming from June 21.

Earlier, students used to get around 45 days of summer vacation, but the period has now been reduced to 35 days. The move is aimed at ensuring the academic session runs on time and in a more organised manner, officials said.

Until now, schools usually opened only for one day on June 21 to observe International Yoga Day. After the programme, schools would close again, and regular classes would begin from July 1. Because of this, the last week of June often saw little or no academic activity.

This year, the arrangement has been changed. Schools will now reopen on June 21 for both Yoga Day celebrations and regular academic activities. Classes will start from the same day, allowing the new academic session to move forward without delays.

As per the revised academic calendar, the last date for admission to Classes 9 to 12 has been fixed as July 11, 2026. Admissions for Classes 1 to 8, however, will continue throughout the year.

The education department has also made changes to the powers of school principals. Earlier, principals were allowed to declare two local holidays, but under the new rules, they will now be able to announce only one local holiday.

Meanwhile, the decision has drawn criticism from teacher organisations. They argue that temperatures in many parts of Rajasthan often cross 45 degrees Celsius during May and June, making it difficult for students to attend school in extreme heat. Teacher groups have urged the government to reconsider the decision, saying prolonged exposure to high temperatures may affect children's health and safety.

The change is expected to impact both students and teachers as schools prepare for an earlier return to classrooms during peak summer conditions.