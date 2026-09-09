Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Exam Scheme

The University of Kota, (UOK) has released the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) admit card 2026 only for the candidates who successfully registered for the exam. The admit card link is active on the official Rajasthan recruitment portal, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2026 for three hours from 11 AM to 2 PM. This exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Rajasthan.

Candidates must note that the admit card is an important document that they need to carry with them along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Without the admit card no applicants will be allowed to enter the exam hall. Once candidates have downloaded their hall ticket they are advised to check each detail mentioned on it and in case of any discrepancies or error in the details, applicants must immediately contact the examination authority and get them rectified.

Rajasthan SET Admit Card: Steps to Download Via Recruitment Portal

Candidates can check the steps below on how to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan Recruitment Portal: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, Click on the admit card option available for the 'SET Recruitment 2026'.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, enter the credentials application number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: The Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for future reference.

Apart from the recruitment portal, applicants can also download their hall ticket from the SSO ID portal.

Rajasthan SET 2026 Examination Scheme

The examination will consist of Muliple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question will carry two marks. The medium of question paper shall be in English & Hindi only. For every correct response candidates will be awarded two marks and there is no negative marking provision for incorrect answers. No mark will be provided to questions left unattempted/unanswered.

Also Read | UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026 Notification Out: Check Exam Date, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details

Applicants need to carry a physical/hard copy of the hall ticket as digital copies are strictly prohibited.