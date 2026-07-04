Bihar Opens Applications For 3,687 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Details

Bihar BSUSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), Patna, has invited online applications for the recruitment of 3,687 Assistant Professors in universities and government degree colleges across the state. The recruitment will be conducted on a contractual basis, and the online application process began on July 3.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Samarth portal on or before July 15. According to the official schedule, the recruitment process will be completed on a fast-track basis, with appointments expected by August 7, 2026.

Subject-wise vacancies

The recruitment drive covers six subjects. English has the highest number of vacancies, followed by History and Hindi.

English 674

History 662

Hindi 625

Economics 597

Political Science 596

Sociology 533

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must hold a Master's degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks from a recognised university. A relaxation of 5 percentage points is available for candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC (Non-Creamy Layer), EBC (Non-Creamy Layer), and Persons with Disabilities categories, making those with 50% marks eligible.

Applicants must also have qualified the UGC NET/CSIR NET examination for Assistant Professor eligibility.

However, candidates who have completed a PhD under the UGC Regulations, 2009 or 2016, are exempt from the NET requirement.

The exemption also applies to candidates who earned a PhD before 2009, provided they meet the prescribed conditions, including evaluation by two external examiners, an open viva voce, and publication of two research papers. Candidates holding a PhD from a university ranked among the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings are also exempt from the NET requirement.

The minimum age for applicants is 21 years, while the upper age limit is 43 years as on August 1, 2026. Age relaxation for reserved category candidates will be provided as per government norms.

Selection process

There will be no written examination for the recruitment.

Selection will be based on a 100-mark evaluation, comprising academic qualifications and interview performance. Academic credentials will carry 88 marks, including weightage for PhD, research publications, JRF, NET qualification, postgraduate, undergraduate, Class 12, and Class 10 scores.

The interview will carry 12 marks, with 6 marks allotted for teaching skills and 6 marks for the personal interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined score.

No application fee

BSUSC has announced that no application fee will be charged from candidates of any category. Eligible applicants can submit their forms free of cost through the Samarth portal before the closing date.

Important dates

Online application begins July 3

Last date to apply July 15

Application screening July 17-18

Tentative interview dates July 20-27

Last date for joining August 7

Check the detailed notification here