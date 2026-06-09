Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026 Out, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

The Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) on June 8, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The Rajasthan PTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2026. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate's name, application number, roll number, exam date and timing, exam centre details, photograph, signature, and exam-day instructions.

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How to Download Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official website of VMOU at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

Step 2: Click on the "PTET 2026 Admit Card" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the login window.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Important Instructions for Rajasthan PTET 2026 Exam

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 admit card is an important entry pass for the examination hall. Without it, candidates may not be allowed to appear for the test. After downloading the hall ticket, applicants should carefully read all instructions mentioned on it.

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for any latest updates regarding the examination. The exam is just a few days away. So timely preparation and checking all required documents can help ensure a smooth examination experience.

PTET is the entrance test conducted for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme and the four-year integrated BA BEd and BSc BEd courses offered by participating universities across Rajasthan.