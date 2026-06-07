Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026 Expected Today, Here's How To Download

The Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released today, June 7, by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026 will soon be able to download their hall tickets from the official website once the link is activated.

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2026. Candidates must carry their admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID to the examination centre.

How to Download Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official VMOU website at vmou.ac.in.

Click on the "PTET Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details and access the admit card.

Download the hall ticket in PDF format.

Take two to three printouts for future reference and exam day use.

Details Mentioned on Rajasthan PTET Hall Ticket 2026

The Rajasthan PTET Hall Ticket 2026 is expected to contain the following information:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Examination Date

Exam Centre Details

Candidate's Photograph

Candidate's Signature

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 exam will be conducted on June 14 across various examination centres in the state. The admit card serves as an important document containing key information related to the examination.

Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines

Candidates should ensure that all information is accurate before appearing for the examination. The admit card will remain a mandatory document throughout the admission process, so it should be preserved carefully even after the exam concludes.