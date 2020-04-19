Rajasthan Forms Task Force To Look Into Challenges In Higher Education

The task force comprises five ex-Vice Chancellors.

The Rajasthan government has formed a task force of ten members to brainstorm on challenges in higher education domain during the COVID-19 lockdown situation. The task force would apprise the state government on how to maintain the academics of 28 lakh students enrolled in different higher educational institutes in the state and how to efficiently conduct exams in universities.

The task force comprises five ex-Vice Chancellors.

One of the major challenges before the state government, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said, is that students in remote areas are getting deprived of education as every educational institution has resorted to online classes.

On Saturday, the Governor addressed a webinar on "COVID-19 and Challenges in Higher Education."

He said that it is a challenge to maintain the continuity of higher education in the current situation prevailing in the country. And in this context, he said, online education is the only option.

Citing that COVID-19 lockdown is a learning opportunity in the field of higher education, the Governor said the problem doesn't end by giving online teaching, but the universities will also have to ensure that all students have access to electricity and internet supply.

Meanwhile, recently Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had asked to provide free slots in public broadcaster Doordarshan to conduct virtual classes for those students who do not have easy access to internet connection, due to which they are unable to attend online classes.

Click here for more Education News