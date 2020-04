Poor Internet Issue: Rajasthan Asks Centre For Free DD Slots To Conduct Virtual Classes

COVID-19 lockdown: Rajasthan asks Centre for free DD slots to conduct virtual classes

Considering the plight of students who don't have an internet connection, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has asked Centre to provide free slots in public broadcaster Doordarshan to conduct virtual classes.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Mr Dotasra has written that many students studying in government schools do not have easy access to internet connection, due to which they are unable to attend online classes.

In his letter he has mentioned that to meet the educational requirement of such students he had earlier requested for one hour slots in All India Radio and Doordarshan. However, the charges levied were high.

In his letter he has requested Mr Javadekar to provide free slots of one hour daily, to Rajasthan Education department to conduct virtual classes for students.

"1.75 lakh teachers in the state are engaged in the COVID-19 assessment duty. The department is imparting education to students through online live sessions, social media and e-contents," Mr Dotasra has written in the letter.

"All the measures that we have adopted for maintaining the academic calendar, relies on internet and requires smartphones to be accessed. However students in hinterlands are getting affected as their families can't afford such facilities. Many such students are unable to take the online classes," his letter reads.

