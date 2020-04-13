Rajasthan Launches 'SMILE' To Ensure Continuity Of Learning During Lockdown

Rajasthan launches SMILE to ensure continuity of learning during COVID-19 lockdown

Rajasthan Education Department today kicked off a project to ensure continuity of learning for students and teachers during the COVID-19 lockdown period across the state. The project, SMILE or Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement, according to state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra, is a reinforcement of government's commitment to impart education for students studying in the schools.

As per the project, over 20,000 WhatsApp groups are being created to send the material to students and teachers.

"Rajasthan has believed and demonstrated its belief in strengthening its education system over the past one year. Project SMILE is a reinforcement of our commitment to impart education for students studying in the schools," Mr Dotasra said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the assessment scheme which will be used to declare class 9 and class 11 results in the state. The Board is providing one time relaxation for promotion of students to next grade in light of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

For class 9 and class 11 students, promotion to next class will be decided on the basis of their performance in three unit tests, half-yearly examination, co-curricular activities, and all-round performance of the student during the academic year.

Students who are promoted to the next grade will be able to access study material through SMILE. Students would be taught online and will be assigned assessment work through digital platforms.

Class 1 to 8 students will be promoted to the next class directly. The board is preparing the format for pass certificates for class 5 and 8 and for all other classes. Procedure required promoting and admitting students to the next class will be done through online mode. The board is preparing e-content for all classes. Teaching process will continue in the online mode and teachers and officers will remain available accordingly.

