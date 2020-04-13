Rajasthan Postpones University Exams, Announces Summer Vacation

Coronavirus updates: Rajasthan postpones university examinations, announces summer vacation till May 31

Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Rajasthan Higher Education Minister, said the summer vacation in all public and private colleges in the state will begin from April 16. The new academic session will start from June 1, the minister said in a series of tweets. The minister also said the admission process in various colleges across the state will begin from June 15, after the declaration of class 12 examination results.

Mr Bhati said the decision have been made based on the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said the decision to announce the vacation and postponement of examinations have been taken keeping in mind that the students of the state do not have any problem or academic loss due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The remaining undergraduate and postgraduate final year / semester examinations of the universities will be conducted from June 1, 2020 and other examinations including the first year, second year and post graduate first year / semester examinations will also be held in that period," the minister said.

"Admission in first year undergraduate and other equivalent courses will be started from June 15, 2020 after the results of the 12th board examinations are released," he added.

The minister said teaching process in the colleges will begin after giving temporary admission to students in the second and third year and post-graduate classes.

He also said the examination process and other academic activities in Education, Law and Management professional streams will be be ensured following the guidelines of their respective regulatory top bodies.

In a related development yesterday, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the assessment scheme which will be used to declare class 9 and class 11 results in the state. The Board is providing one time relaxation for promotion of students to next grade in light of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

