Rajasthan Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 740 Posts

Rajasthan Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Agricultural University (RAU) has started a registration process for the posts of compounder and nurse (junior grade). Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, nursing.rauonline.in. The deadline for submitting applications is January 15, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 740 posts.

After submitting the online application, candidates can make amendments to their forms (except for generic data) up to three days after the application deadline, i.e., until January 18, 2025.

The official notification states: "Subordinate Services Rules, 1966 (as amended), online application forms from the qualified candidates mentioned in the above rules for direct recruitment for regular appointment to the following posts of Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade under the Ayurveda Department are invited. Application forms can be filled online on the website of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur, https://nursing.rauonline.in/ from December 16, 2024, at 10 am"

Rajasthan Compounder/Nurse Junior Recruitment 2024: Registration Fee

General (Unreserved) Candidates: Rs 600

Reserved Category Candidates: Rs 400

Disabled People: Rs 400

Rajasthan Compounder/Nurse Junior Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official recruitment portal recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "Compounder/Nurse Junior Grade Posts 2024" link on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Register yourself by providing the required details and making the payment

Step 5. Click on "Submit" and save the form

