Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2026: Check Official Websites, Direct Link To Download Here

Rajasthan Class 10 Board Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 in the last week of March. Once released, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in - or through the NDTV result checker.

Earlier, the results were expected to be declared on March 20. However, as per the latest updates from board officials, the result is likely to be released on a later date.

The board is expected to announce the Rajasthan Class 10 results through a press conference.

Students can also check their results by scanning the QR code provided here.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result

How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Through Official Websites

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 board result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

NDTV Result Checker

How to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result Through NDTV Board Exam Results Page

Visit the Education page on NDTV.com and click on the "Board Exam Results 2026" link

Select your board and class.

Enter your roll number, name, and required details, then click Submit

Your result will appear on the screen.

Direct Link To Check Result Through Official Website

Direct Link To Check Result Through NDTV Result Checker

The examinations were conducted from February 12 to 28, with a total of 10,68,078 students registered this year.