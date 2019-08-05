Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges In Mumbai Remain Shut On Monday

Authorities have already declared holiday for schools in Nashik district.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday declared holiday for the schools and colleges in Mumbai, its suburbs and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts for Monday in view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

All government and semi-government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are allowed to report late for duty on Monday, an official statement said.

In view of the heavy rain alert, the government has advised people living in MMR, which also covers districts of Raigad, Thane and Palghar, to avoid venturing out if not necessary.

"All essential services will remain functional on Monday," it said.

The decision to declare holiday for schools was taken after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

Incessant rains have been lashing Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai since Friday night, leading to cancellation of suburban train services on the main line and harbour line of the Central Railway for a long period on Saturday and Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour.

The IMD department has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in Mumbai and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains also wreaked havoc in Nashik and Pune districts, where rivers are in full spate.

