Railway RRB Group D City Slips, Admit Card 2025: Check Official Release Date Here

Railway Group D Exam 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit card and city slips for the Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) examination few days before the examination. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the admit card and city slip on the official website of the board - indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Group D Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

The CBT examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes for 100 questions. One mark will be given for each correct answer and one/third of the mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

The exam includes several subjects that test the candidate's eligibility for the post. Subjects include- Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness & Current Affairs.

Railway RRB Group D Recruitment: Examination Date, Admit Card Release Date

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between Mid-November to December 2025.

The exam city slip will be released 10 days before the exam and admit card, 1 week before the examination.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download the city slip and admit card online on the official website of the board- indianrailways.gov.in.

Group D examination is held to recruit candidates for several positions including Track Maintainer Grade-4, Assistant Points man, and technical roles in departments like Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.