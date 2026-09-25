Railway Non-Technical Undergraduate CBT- 2 Answer Key Released: Check Objection Window Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT-2 answer key along with the candidate's response sheet for the Undergraduate (UG) level in online mode. The response sheet contains the answers marked by candidates in the exam for each question. It also highlights unattempted questions.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their answer key from the respective RRB regional websites. With the help of the answer key and response sheet, candidates will be able to estimate their scores before the result announcement.

Along with the release of the answer key, the exam-conducting board has also opened the challenge window for applicants, who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it, if required.

The RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam 2026 was conducted on September 17.

Check the direct link to download RRB NTPC UG Answer Key here

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Check steps to download the answer key below:

Step 1: Go to the RRB regional websites

Step 2: Now, click on the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Answer Key (07/2025) link.

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials such as registration number and password or date of birth.

Step 5: Now click on the login button.

Step 6: The answer key along with the response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates must download the answer key and compare the answers with the response sheet to predict the score.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Objection Window Details

The RRB NTPC CBT-2 objection window is open for applicants to submit their objections against the provisional answer key. Candidates can challenge the answer key until September 30, 2026, once the challenge window closes, no objections will be considered after that under any circumstances. Candidates are required to pay Rs 50 each for the number of questions they challenge.

RRB will release the final answer key after reviewing all the challenges made by the candidates against the provisional answer key.