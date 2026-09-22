Railway NTPC Graduate, Undergraduate Notification Out: Check Dates, Vacancies Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued a short notice announcing recruitment for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for the Graduate posts under CEN 06/2026 and Undergraduate (UG) posts under CEN 07/2026. The notice includes the pay level, registration dates and vacancies. The detailed notification announcing the exam date and other details will be released soon on the RRBs regional websites.

The exam-conducting board has approved a total of 5,165 vacancies out of which 3,477 vacancies are for the Graduate category and 1,688 vacancies are for the Undergraduate category.

As per the notice, candidates are advised to verify their primary details using Aadhar card while filling out the application form in order to avoid inconvenience or delays which can happen due to the scrutiny process which will be conducted at every stage of the recruitment process for Non-Aadhar verified applications. Along with it candidates must make sure their name and date of birth in their Aadhar card completely matches with their name and date of birth in the class 10th pass certificate in order for successful verification.

RRB NTPC Graduate, Undergraduate 2026: Registration Dates

Check out the key registration dates for the RRB NTPC 2026 Graduate, Undergraduate application process below:

RRB NTPC Graduate (06/2026) Registration Dates

Application window opening date: October 8, 2026

Closing date of the registration window: November 11, 2026

RRB NTPC Undergraduate (07/2026) Application Dates

Application window opening date: October 15, 2026

Closing date of the registration window: November 13, 2026

Candidates will be able to submit their form in online mode through the official application portal, rrbapply.gov.in once the examination board has activated the registration link.

The application fee for the General, OBC and EWS category is Rs 500 and the registration fee for the women, SC, ST, PwD, and Ex.Servicemen is Rs 250.