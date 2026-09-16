Railway JE CBT 2 Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List PDF, Zone-Wise, Cut-off Marks Here

RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Junior Engineer (JE) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 Result 2026 and zone-wise cutoff marks. Candidates who appeared for the test conducted on July 2 can check their results and download the merit list PDF through the official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,569 Junior Engineer posts. The RRB JE CBT 2 exam was conducted on July 2, with lakhs of candidates who cleared CBT 1 appearing for the test.

The cutoff marks are the minimum scores required to qualify for the next stage, which is Document Verification (DV).

The cutoff marks vary across zones based on the number of vacancies.

RRB JE 2026 CBT 2 Result PDF: Steps To Download

Visit the official regional RRB website.

Select the link for the RRB JE CBT 2 2026 Result.

The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 PDF will appear on the screen.

-Download the result PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

Details In RRB JE CBT 2 2026 Result PDF

The RRB JE CBT 2 result PDF includes the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The board will release the scorecard on the regional websites separately. The scorecard will include the candidates' marks and sectional scores.