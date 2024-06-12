Qualified In JEE Advanced 2024? Key Points To Know About Admission To IITs

With the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 announced on Sunday, the counselling process for admissions to top institutes is now underway.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) began the application process for counseling on June 10. The seat allocation process will be conducted in five rounds. Candidates who have cleared JEE Main 2024 and JEE Advanced 2024 are eligible to register. The JoSAA counseling process includes registration, choice filling and locking, seat allocation, and acceptance of seats.

Here are key points for students seeking admission to IITs and NITs:

Candidates must register through the official JoSAA 2024 online portal to obtain seats allocated through JoSAA 2024 in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and Other-GFTIs.

To edit your choices after locking but before the choice filling deadline, submit a request to unlock in the online JoSAA portal.

You cannot edit your choice list after the choice filling deadline. This means you cannot change the order of your choices or add/remove courses after the deadline.

If you do not lock your choices, the last saved choices will be automatically locked upon reaching the deadline for choice filling. This automatically locked choice list will be considered for seat allocation.

If you are allocated a seat in a certain round of JoSAA, you must follow steps for online reporting, which include (i) acceptance of the seat, (ii) uploading of documents, and (iii) payment of the seat acceptance fee. If you wish to be considered for a higher preference seat in subsequent rounds (other than the last round), choose the Float/Slide option. Failure to complete any of the three steps will result in your allocated seat being cancelled, and you will no longer be able to participate in the seat allocation process.

If you are allocated a higher preference seat based on your float/slide option, your previously accepted seat will be automatically cancelled, and you cannot revert to the earlier seat.

If you are satisfied with your allotted seat and do not wish to participate in further rounds, choose the "Freeze" option while accepting the seat and complete all steps of the online reporting process.

If you have accepted a seat and want to be considered for a higher preference seat, choose the 'Float' option. If allocated a higher preference seat in subsequent rounds, your earlier accepted seat will be cancelled, and you must accept the new seat. If not allocated a higher preference seat, you will retain the already accepted seat and continue to be considered for other allocations.

You must pay the seat acceptance fee and complete all steps of the online reporting process in the same round of seat allocation to continue with the JoSAA process for availing seats in IITs or the NIT+ system. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of your allocated seat, and you will be disqualified from participating in subsequent rounds.

There will be no spot round of seat allocation at any of the IITs after the completion of the 5th round of seat allocation.

This year, 48,248 candidates, including 7,964 female candidates, successfully cleared the exam, which was held on May 26.

Out of the 180,200 candidates who appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2, Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone topped the exam with an impressive score of 355 out of 360 marks. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate, securing an All India Rank of 7 with 332 marks.