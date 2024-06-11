JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Delhi To Organise Open House For Qualified Female, PwD Candidates

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is set to hold an Open House on June 18. The IIT Delhi Open House will be conducted in a hybrid mode. The Open House is organised for female candidates and persons with disabilities (PwD) who qualified in JEE Advanced 2024. Registration for the IIT Delhi Open House is currently ongoing. The Open House is scheduled from 9am to 4pm.

The official YouTube channel of the institute, available at youtube.com/c/IITDelhiOfficial, will also broadcast the entire session live.

A total of 42,947 female students registered for JEE Advanced 2024, out of which 41,020 appeared in both papers, with 7,964 qualifying.

Among the 2,632 registered students in the PwD category, 2,465 took both JEE Advanced 2024 papers, with 594 passing.

This year, 48,248 students have successfully cleared JEE Advanced 2024, including 179 OCI and seven foreign students.

The event is organised by the Initiative for Gender Equity and Sensitization (IGES) and the Office of Accessible Education (OAE) at IIT Delhi. The IIT Delhi Open House aims to promote diversity and gender equity, encouraging potential candidates to consider joining the institute.

The one-day event will feature interactive sessions, providing JEE Advanced 2024 qualified female and PwD candidates an opportunity for one-on-one interaction with deans and faculty members from various academic departments at IIT Delhi. They can clarify doubts about programs and courses and explore academic and career prospects across disciplines, as stated in an IIT Delhi statement.

The IIT Delhi Open House will also inform prospective students about scholarships, fellowships, and other resources available to support their academic journey at the institute.

Participants will have the chance to interact with current students, who will share their firsthand experiences of campus life, extracurricular activities, and the supportive community environment at IIT Delhi.