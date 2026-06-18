QS Rankings 2027: MIT Tops For 15th Straight Year, Check List Of Top 20 Global Institutions

QS World University Rankings 2027: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has retained its position as the world's top university for the 15th consecutive year in the QS World University Rankings 2027, released on June 18, 2026.

The United States-based institution continues to lead global higher education with a perfect overall score of 100. Imperial College London and Stanford University are jointly ranked second this year, both securing an overall score of 99.2. The University of Oxford stands at fourth position, followed by Harvard University at fifth and the University of Cambridge at sixth.

Top Tier Shows Stability, Minor Shifts in Rankings

The top positions remain largely stable compared to the QS World University Rankings 2026, with leading institutions continuing to dominate global higher education rankings. However, slight score-based variations have led to limited reshuffling in ranks beyond the top five.

California Institute of Technology (Caltech) holds seventh position, while ETH Zurich and University College London (UCL) are jointly ranked eighth. The National University of Singapore (NUS) completes the top 10, reinforcing Asia's growing presence in global education.

The World's Top 20 Institutions (2027)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has retained the world's No 1 position for the 15th consecutive year. Stanford University and Imperial College London share the second spot, with Imperial maintaining a place in the global top two for the third straight year.

The University of Oxford ranks 4th, followed by Harvard University at 5th and the University of Cambridge at 6th. The California Institute of Technology stands at 7th position.

University College London and ETH Zurich are jointly placed at 8th, with ETH Zurich continuing as the highest-ranked university outside the US and UK.

The National University of Singapore ranks 10th, remaining Asia's highest-ranked institution. The University of Hong Kong is placed 11th, while Nanyang Technological University holds 12th position.

Peking University and Tsinghua University are ranked 13th and 14th respectively. The University of Pennsylvania is placed 15th.

Yale University and Cornell University share the 16th position. The Chinese University of Hong Kong has made a significant jump of 14 places to reach 18th.

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) is ranked 19th, followed by Johns Hopkins University at 20th.

Overall, nine US universities and five UK institutions feature in the top 20. Two universities from Mainland China are placed within the top 14, highlighting growing representation from Asia in the global rankings.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 20 Global Universities

Rising Global Competition In QS 2027

The QS World University Rankings 2027 feature over 1,500 institutions selected from an evaluated pool of more than 8,000 universities worldwide, making it one of the most comprehensive global higher education rankings.

According to QS, 90 new institutions have entered the rankings this year from nearly 40 countries. Notably, 13 new entrants are from China, reflecting its expanding academic footprint.

A total of 400 institutions improved their positions this year. Chinese universities recorded the highest number of upward movements, while Azerbaijan registered the highest percentage gain, with 89% of its institutions improving their ranks.

Comparison with QS World University Rankings 2026

Compared to the QS World University Rankings 2026, the top positions remain largely unchanged, with MIT continuing to dominate the global chart. Imperial College London and Stanford University also maintain their elite positions, though both are now jointly ranked second in 2027.

Similarly, Oxford, Harvard, and Cambridge retain their places within the top six, indicating strong continuity at the top level.