QS World University Rankings 2025: Top Global Universities

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has maintained the top position for the 13th consecutive year in the QS World University Rankings 2025. Imperial College London jumps four places to take second and the University of Oxford and Harvard University are in third and fourth place respectively. The University of Cambridge rounds out the top five.



The latest rankings feature over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.

Here is a list of top 10 institutions across the world in the QS World Rankings 2025

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States ranks first with an overall score of 100



Imperial College London in United Kingdom ranks at the second position. It has an overall score of 98.5.



University of Oxford in United Kingdom has an overall score of 98.5 and ranks third globally.



Harvard University in the United States has an overall score of 96.8 and ranks fourth globally in the QS World Rankings.



University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom ranks at the fifth place and has an overall score of 96.7.



Stanford University, United States ranks at the sixth place and has an overall score of 96.1.



ETH Zurich in Switzerland has an overall score of 93.9 and ranks at the seventh place.



National University of Singapore (NUS) in Singapore ranks at the eighth position with an overall score of 93.7.



UCL in London, United Kingdom ranks at the ninth place with an overall score of 91.6.



California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, United States ranks at the tenth place and has an overall score of 90.9.

