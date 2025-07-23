From Delhi To Bengaluru: Top 25 Schools Every Parent Should Know About

Schools are the foundation of learning. After studying here, students move on to colleges and then to the professional world. A school plays a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of a child's life. That's why choosing the right school is one of the most important decisions a parent can make. It requires careful thought and consideration of multiple factors.

What Should Be Checked In India's Best Schools?

When selecting the best school in India, parents should consider several key factors, including infrastructure, safety, academic reputation, curriculum, extracurricular activities, alumni feedback, parent participation programs, teacher quality, and overall focus on holistic development.

It's equally important to evaluate the faculty's qualifications, the student-teacher ratio, boarding or day school facilities, fee structure, and the institution's approach to nurturing talent and personality.

Additionally, location, transport availability, school culture, and the ability to cater to a child's individual learning needs should also influence the decision. A well-informed choice can lead to a well-rounded education, building the foundation for a child's long-term success.

Which Are the 25 Best Schools In India?

As per the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) rankings, here is a list of the top 25 schools in India:

1. Delhi Public School Bangalore North, Bengaluru

2. Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

3. St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Raj Niwas Marg, Delhi

4. Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai

5. Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar, Delhi

6. St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Jaipur

7. Modern School, Barakhamba Road

8. R.N Podar School, Mumbai

9. Bal Bharati Public School, Gangaram, New Delhi

10. St. Mary's School, Mumbai

11. Campion School, Mumbai

12. Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

13. Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi

13. Little Rock Indian School, Udupi

14. Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mylapore

14. Shiv Nadar School, Noida

15. Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai

15. The J.B Petit High School for Girls, Mumbai

16. The Mother's International School, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi

16. Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi

17. Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura, New Delhi

17. Ramjas School, New Delhi

18. Army Public School, Jammu Cantt, Jammu & Kashmir

18. Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Subroto Park, New Delhi

19. Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru

19. French International School, Pondicherry

20. Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini, New Delhi

20. Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

21. Army Public School, BD Bari, New Delhi

21. Future Hope, Kolkata

22. Eklavya School, Ahmedabad

22. The Mann School, Holambi Khurd, New Delhi

23. Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai

24. Modern School, Vasant Vihar

25. The School KFL, Adyar



Choosing the right school can shape not just a child's academic success but their character, confidence, and creativity. Take the time to visit schools, talk to educators and parents, and do your research for your child's admission. After all, a strong beginning paves the way for a bright future.