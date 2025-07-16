DU Admissions 2025: Window To Edit Preferences Closing Tonight, Details Here

DU Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi on Wednesday released the simulated ranks for undergraduate admissions 2025-26. These ranks are tentative and based on the scores and preferences submitted by candidates at the end of Phase 2. Following the release of ranks, the university opened a window allowing candidates to revise their programme and college preferences, which will remain active until 11.59 PM on Wednesday, July 16.
Candidates may update, reorder, add, or delete their choices during this period, but are advised to save their preferences regularly. Only saved preferences will be considered for seat allocation.
The university has clarified that these simulated ranks should not be seen as final or as any guarantee of programme or college allocation.
The first CSAS allocation list is scheduled to be released at 5 PM on Saturday, July 19.
Record Number Of Applicants This Year
This year, Delhi University has received the highest number of applications for admission to 71,642 seats across 79 programmes in 69 colleges and departments.
Preferences submitted through the CSAS portal:
- Total Signups: 3,05,357
- Candidates who submitted preferences: 2,39,890
- Total unique college-program preferences received: 1,68,36,462
- Average number of preferences per candidate: 83
- Maximum preferences submitted by a candidate: 1,414
Gender-wise Applications:
- Female: 1,27,284 (53.06%)
- Male: 1,12,603 (46.93%)
- Transgender: 3
Applications Under Special Quotas:
- Orphan Quota: 512 (221 females, 291 males)
- Single Girl Child Quota: 7,243
Most Preferred Programs And CollegesTop 5 programmes by overall preferences:
- BCom (H): 19,90,966
- BCom: 15,26,403
- BA (H) English: 12,23,388
- BA (H) Political Science: 9,96,868
- BA (H) History: 7,72,029
Top 5 programmes by first preference:
- BCom (H): 48,336
- BA (H) Political Science: 15,295
- BSc (H) Zoology: 12,722
- BTech (Mathematics & Humanities): 10,584
- BCom: 8,939
- Shri Ram College of Commerce: 38,795
- Hindu College: 31,901
- Hansraj College: 15,902
- St Stephen's College: 12,413
- Miranda House: 11,403
Among BA programme combinations, History + Political Science led with 7,60,233 preferences, followed by Economics + Political Science (3,88,407) and English + Economics (3,49,367).
Stream-Wise Preferences
- Humanities-Based Programs: 58.89%
- Commerce-Based Programs: 20.89%
- Science-Based Programs: 20.22%
ECA And Sports Quota Trials
- ECA Trials: Begin Friday, July 18
- Sports Quota Trials: Likely to begin on July 25
Dates to be checked on respective department/college websites
Candidates applying under ECA, Sports, CW, and Performance-Based quotas must stay updated through their dashboard, email, and the official website. Allocations under these categories will begin from the third round.
For the ECA trial schedule, candidates may refer to: ECA Trials Schedule PDF.